Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.00

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Bank of America raised Textron from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.88.

The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Textron's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

