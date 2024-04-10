The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $158.00

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 156.93 ($1.99), with a volume of 41453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.30 ($1.99).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a market capitalization of £805.65 million, a PE ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.39.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

(Get Free Report)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.