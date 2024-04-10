The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group traded as high as $103.64 and last traded at $102.87, with a volume of 62897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.24.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

