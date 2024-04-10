The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group traded as high as $103.64 and last traded at $102.87, with a volume of 62897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.24.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,150,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.