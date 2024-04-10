The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $361.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

