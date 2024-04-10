The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 142,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 134,187 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $20.41.
The India Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Silver Soars: Here’s How to Gain Exposure
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.