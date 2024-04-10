The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 142,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 134,187 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $20.41.

The India Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 215,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,907 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 65.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 24,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

