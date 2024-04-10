The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,583,000 after buying an additional 131,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after buying an additional 644,936 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after buying an additional 157,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after buying an additional 857,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

