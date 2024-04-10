The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.56

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.56 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 227.50 ($2.88). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.85), with a volume of 1,272,962 shares.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.38. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,500.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,416.02). In other news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,416.02). Also, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,454.25). Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

