The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.56

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.56 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 227.50 ($2.88). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.85), with a volume of 1,272,962 shares.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.38. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,500.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,416.02). Also, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852 ($31,454.25). Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

