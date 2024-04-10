Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.47% of Thoughtworks worth $45,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Siemens AG purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 75.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 156.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $800.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get Our Latest Report on TWKS

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.