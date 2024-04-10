Tim George Acquires 19,461 Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Tim George acquired 19,461 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £5,059.86 ($6,404.08).
Pensana Price Performance
Shares of Pensana stock opened at GBX 25.55 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Pensana Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.11. The company has a market capitalization of £72.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2,525.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Pensana Company Profile
