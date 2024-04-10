Tim George Acquires 19,461 Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Tim George acquired 19,461 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £5,059.86 ($6,404.08).

Shares of Pensana stock opened at GBX 25.55 ($0.32) on Wednesday. Pensana Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.11. The company has a market capitalization of £72.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2,525.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

