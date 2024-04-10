Tim Kutzkey Buys 193,548 Shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) Director Tim Kutzkey purchased 193,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,994.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 332,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,717.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Surrozen Stock Performance

SRZN opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

