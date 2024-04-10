Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) Director Vic De Zen Sells 5,000 Shares

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Free Report) Director Vic De Zen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total transaction of C$14,450.00.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
TTR stock opened at C$2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.44.
About Titanium Transportation Group
