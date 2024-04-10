Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

TOST opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.79. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,515. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

