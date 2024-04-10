Tony Ottaviano Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ottaviano purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,443,750.00 ($956,125.83).

Tony Ottaviano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Tony Ottaviano acquired 1,221,217 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$1,257,853.51 ($833,015.57).

Liontown Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

