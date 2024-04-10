TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.04.

Get TPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TPG news, Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $705,756.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 386,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,112,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 over the last 90 days. 78.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TPG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,199,000 after acquiring an additional 320,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at about $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 59.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.