Tracy B. Brightman Sells 2,550 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $276.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.