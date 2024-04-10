Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,227 call options on the company. This is an increase of 388% compared to the average daily volume of 1,071 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $763.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,812,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 281,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 451,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 123,031 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

