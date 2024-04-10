Traders Purchase High Volume of Model N Call Options (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,584% compared to the average volume of 37 call options.

Model N Trading Down 0.4 %

MODN opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.70. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 319.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

