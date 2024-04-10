Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TT opened at $301.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

