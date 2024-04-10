Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.77. Transocean shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 3,539,891 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Transocean alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.