Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Trinity Industries by 79.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

