TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 51.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

