UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.