Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.55.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.79 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

