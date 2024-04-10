United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $150.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.69. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

