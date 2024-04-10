Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $745,861,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

