Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $276.00 billion, a PE ratio of 328.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

