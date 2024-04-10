Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 33 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $360.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,597,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 4,726 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,050 shares of company stock worth $36,126,111. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

