Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 47 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,617 shares of company stock valued at $60,654,941 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock opened at $1,215.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,178.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,027.94. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,246.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

