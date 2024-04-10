Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $568.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.36 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

