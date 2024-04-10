Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average is $284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.