Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.40. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

