VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,253,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,648,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 244,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.