VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,241,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0663 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

