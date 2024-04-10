Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 460,176 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.21% of Travere Therapeutics worth $41,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $522.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $419,409. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

