Vanguard Group Inc. Has $43.88 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $43,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

