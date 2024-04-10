Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.45% of QCR worth $44,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in QCR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $984.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.61. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

