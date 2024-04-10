Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,394,872 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of Archer Aviation worth $42,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 159.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after acquiring an additional 782,452 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 649,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.