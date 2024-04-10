Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 96,114 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.46% of Artivion worth $40,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $3,151,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:AORT opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $891.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $31,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $31,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $44,511.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

