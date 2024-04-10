Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $216.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day moving average of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

