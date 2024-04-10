Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,757 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vertiv worth $79,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

