Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Via Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 1,109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Via Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

