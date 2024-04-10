Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
