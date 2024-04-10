Vimal Mehta Sells 5,268 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 5,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $13,802.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $114,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
BTAI opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $78.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 12,974.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
