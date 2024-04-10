Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

