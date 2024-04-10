W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.