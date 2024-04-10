Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $645,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

