WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.89 million. WD-40 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $255.11 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in WD-40 by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

