WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.89 million. WD-40 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $255.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

