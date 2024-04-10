White Wing Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,922 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.4% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.26.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

