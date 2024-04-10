William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $334,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,431,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $323,700.00.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $308,250.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00.
- On Thursday, February 1st, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00.
- On Thursday, January 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $289,650.00.
Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ CRDO opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.78 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
